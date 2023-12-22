Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Up 6.2 %
Xunlei stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xunlei
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.