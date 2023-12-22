Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Up 6.2 %

Xunlei stock opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Xunlei has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Xunlei

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 25.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 30.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 105.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Articles

