VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group stock opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. VNET Group has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $446.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of -0.18.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in VNET Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,586,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 14,776,930.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,477,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,693 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VNET Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,945,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in VNET Group by 251.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 857,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 613,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

