ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 15.52% and a negative return on equity of 103.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

