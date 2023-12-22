Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.55.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $95.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,365.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.64. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

