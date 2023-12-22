United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Performance
Shares of UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony
About United States Antimony
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
Further Reading
