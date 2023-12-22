United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.25 on Monday. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 12.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

About United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in United States Antimony in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

