ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.20 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.15% and a negative net margin of 471.33%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the third quarter worth $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.