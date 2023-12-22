Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comstock Holding Companies
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.