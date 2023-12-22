Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 23.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

