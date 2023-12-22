StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

