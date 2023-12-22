WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Argus raised WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

WestRock Stock Down 2.4 %

WRK opened at $41.91 on Monday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,739,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in WestRock by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WestRock by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,378,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,428,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WestRock

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.