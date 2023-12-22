World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

World Fuel Services has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,503,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after buying an additional 74,600 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,982 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $876,000.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Kinect Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment offers fuel supply and comprehensive service solutions globally.

