StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

