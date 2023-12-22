StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH opened at $8.24 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -274.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mastech Digital by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastech Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 77.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

