StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
MHH opened at $8.24 on Monday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.58 million, a P/E ratio of -274.58, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
