Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

