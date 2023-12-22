Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Saga Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGA opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.40. Saga Communications has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saga Communications will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Saga Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saga Communications

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Saga Communications’s previous None dividend of $1.80. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Saga Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

