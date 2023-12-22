Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 12.3 %

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power REIT by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Power REIT by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Power REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Power REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.