Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.89 on Monday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

About Reading International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 26,824 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 158,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,525 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Reading International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.