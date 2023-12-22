Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $1.89 on Monday. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.53.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.81%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
