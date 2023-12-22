Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 20.1 %

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $6.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $348.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Articles

