StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

STRM stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.