The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $36.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15,491.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,875,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818,187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $185,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,076,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

