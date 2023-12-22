Citigroup (NYSE:C) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $63.00 price objective on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $50.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 635.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 43,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

