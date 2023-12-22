Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $137.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.53.

LEN opened at $147.91 on Monday. Lennar has a one year low of $88.42 and a one year high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.25.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 15.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $1,599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lennar by 11.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 36.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

