RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. RiceBran Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

