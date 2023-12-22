Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Roku from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.74.

ROKU stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. Roku has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.22.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $912.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.98 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roku will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $157,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total transaction of $347,484.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,893 shares of company stock worth $10,078,479 over the last 90 days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

