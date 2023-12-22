NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.30 on Monday. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

