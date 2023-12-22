SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. SeaChange International has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 20.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.