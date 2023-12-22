Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.88) price target on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,525 ($19.29).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
Antofagasta Company Profile
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.