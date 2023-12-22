Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($21.88) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,525 ($19.29).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,705.50 ($21.57) on Monday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,837.50 ($23.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The company has a market capitalization of £16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,332.42, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,422.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,459.74.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

