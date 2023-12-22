Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,270 ($16.06) price target on the mining company’s stock.
ANTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($21.88) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.71) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,525 ($19.29).
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANTO
Antofagasta Trading Up 0.0 %
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.