Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic American from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Atlantic American Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AAME opened at $2.06 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $44.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar grew its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American accounts for 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Biglari Sardar owned 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

