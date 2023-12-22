StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne purchased 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.24 per share, with a total value of $37,161.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

