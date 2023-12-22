U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.10 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
