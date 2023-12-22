U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.10 on Monday. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

