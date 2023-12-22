Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:USAT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.14 million, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

