Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SVVC opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

