National Bankshares Raises Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.54.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NPI

Northland Power Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$23.88 on Monday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.16.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.265698 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.