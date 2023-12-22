Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$146.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$130.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RY. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$127.00 to C$125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$136.15.

TSE:RY opened at C$133.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is C$122.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$140.18. The stock has a market cap of C$187.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.62%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

