Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada to C$34.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on X. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$92.13.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.33.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.27 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

