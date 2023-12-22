Insider Buying: TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Paxton bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,800 ($19,982.29).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Stock Performance

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income stock opened at GBX 78 ($0.99) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.19. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 1-year low of GBX 64.15 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 80 ($1.01). The company has a market cap of £190.52 million and a P/E ratio of -975.00.

Get TwentyFour Select Monthly Income alerts:

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,750.00%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.