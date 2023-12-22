Neil Newman Sells 38,580 Shares of Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK) Stock

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) insider Neil Newman sold 38,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.31), for a total value of £314,427 ($397,656.51).

Lok’nStore Group Price Performance

LON:LOK opened at GBX 858 ($10.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,362.50 and a beta of 0.67. Lok’nStore Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 990 ($12.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 732.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 754.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.60.

Get Lok'nStore Group alerts:

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Lok’nStore Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,875.00%.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for storage rooms, vehicle storage, student packages, and forces and services packages. The company also operates business self-storage units for storage rooms, pallet storage, document archiving, flexible space, and commercial vehicle storage; and provides insurance services.

Further Reading

