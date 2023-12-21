HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.47 Billion Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 23.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.51% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,465,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

