Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $238.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.54 and a 200-day moving average of $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

