Thrive Wealth Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $393.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $427.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

