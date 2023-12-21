Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789,396 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $239,338,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.49. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.