Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

HON opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

