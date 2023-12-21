HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,824 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Shares of ACN opened at $339.74 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $346.96. The stock has a market cap of $213.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

