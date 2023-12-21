Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Martin Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 307,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 365,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 101,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

