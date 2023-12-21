HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,958 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,836 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

