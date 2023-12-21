BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $62,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 66.5% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJH traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $275.73. 169,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,211. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $231.49 and a one year high of $278.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.93 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

