Emerald Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Emerald Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,110.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $942.95 and a 200 day moving average of $888.62. The stock has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.45 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
