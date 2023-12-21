Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 445 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $264.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of -55.37 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $266.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.05.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

