iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

