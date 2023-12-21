Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 59,299 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,299 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SCHD opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

